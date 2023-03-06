Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan O'Reilly will be placed on long-term injured reserve with a broken finger, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Monday.

Keefe said the Maple Leafs expect the veteran forward, who was acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 17, back before the playoffs. He will see a specialist about the injury Monday.

Under the rules of long-term injured reserve, O'Reilly will be out until at least April 1, when the Maple Leafs face the Ottawa Senators.

Earlier on Monday in a related move, the Leafs recalled forwards Pontus Holmberg and Alex Steeves from the Toronto Marlies of the AHL.

O'Reilly suffered the injury when he was struck by a puck late in the second period against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. The Leafs went on to lose 4-1.

The 32-year-old was acquired along with forward Noel Acciari in a three-team trade that also involved the Minnesota Wild. The Blues received the Maple Leafs' 2023 first-round pick and the Ottawa Senators' 2023 third-round pick, the Maple Leafs' 2024 second-round pick, forward Adam Gaudette and prospect Mikhail Abramov. Toronto also received prospect Josh Pillar from the Wild, who got the Maple Leafs' 2025 fourth-round pick.

In nine games with the Maple Leafs, O'Reilly has three goals and two assists.

The Maple Leafs return to action on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils. The team sits second in the Atlantic Division with 84 points and 19 games remaining on the schedule.