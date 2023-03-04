Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan O'Reilly left Saturday's game against the Vancouver Canucks after taking a shot to the hand late in the second period. Head coach Sheldon Keefe estimated an update on his injury to come on Monday.

Sheldon Keefe on Ryan O'Reilly injury: "Obviously he's not able to return so serious enough that that was the case. But, in terms of a timeline for him, we'll have an update for you, I guess, Monday."



Leafs travel on Sunday; practice on Monday in Newark@TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 5, 2023

"Obviously he's not able to return so serious enough that that was the case," said Keefe after the Maple Leafs lost 4-1 to the Canucks. "But, in terms of a timeline for him, we'll have an update for you, I guess, Monday."

O'Reilly had 11:11 TOI with one shot on goal Saturday night. He did not play the entire third period after taking the shot in the hand in front of the Canucks' net late in the second period.

The 32-year-old was acquired by the Maple Leafs from the St. Louis Blues along with forward Noel Acciari in a three-team trade, also involving the Minnesota Wild. The Blues received the Maple Leafs' 2023 first-round pick and the Ottawa Senators' 2023 third-round pick, the Maple Leafs' 2024 second-round, forward Adam Gaudette and prospect Mikhail Abramov. Toronto also received prospect Josh Pillar from the Wild, who got the Maple Leafs' 2025 fourth-round pick.

In eight games with the Maple Leafs, O'Reilly has three goals and two assists.

Toronto is back in action Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils.