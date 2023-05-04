Sam Lafferty will return to the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup for Game 2 against the Florida Panthers after two games as a healthy scratch.

Lafferty did not stay out after the Leafs skate, while Zach Aston-Reese put in extra work, suggesting he will come out of the lineup. Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed the change after the session.

Keefe confirms that Lafferty draws in for Aston-Reese



Keefe says he likes the pace Sam brings and now can move Kerfoot back to left side @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 4, 2023

Both Lafferty and Aston-Reese sat for Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning as the Maple Leafs skated with 11 forwards and seven defencemen. Aston-Reese was back for Game 1 against the Panthers - a 4-2 loss - as the Maple Leafs returned to 12 forwards and six defencemen.

The 28-year-old has one assist in five games this postseason. He posted 12 goals and 27 points over 70 games with the Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks this season.

Aston-Reese, also 28, has one goal in six playoff games this spring. He had one shot in 6:21 of ice time in Game 1 against the Panthers. In 77 regular-season games, he had 10 goals and 14 points.



Panthers stick with winning lineup

After taking Game 1 of the series, the Panthers will not make any changes for Game 2, head coach Paul Maurice confirmed.

No lineup changes for the Panthers tonight, Paul Maurice confirms @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) May 4, 2023

Following Thursday's game, the series will shift to Florida for Game 3 on Sunday.