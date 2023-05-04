Leafs F Lafferty to replace Aston-Reese in Game 2
Sam Lafferty will return to the Toronto Maple Leafs lineup for Game 2 against the Florida Panthers after two games as a healthy scratch.
Lafferty did not stay out after the Leafs skate, while Zach Aston-Reese put in extra work, suggesting he will come out of the lineup. Head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed the change after the session.
Both Lafferty and Aston-Reese sat for Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Lightning as the Maple Leafs skated with 11 forwards and seven defencemen. Aston-Reese was back for Game 1 against the Panthers - a 4-2 loss - as the Maple Leafs returned to 12 forwards and six defencemen.
The 28-year-old has one assist in five games this postseason. He posted 12 goals and 27 points over 70 games with the Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks this season.
Aston-Reese, also 28, has one goal in six playoff games this spring. He had one shot in 6:21 of ice time in Game 1 against the Panthers. In 77 regular-season games, he had 10 goals and 14 points.
Panthers stick with winning lineup
After taking Game 1 of the series, the Panthers will not make any changes for Game 2, head coach Paul Maurice confirmed.
Following Thursday's game, the series will shift to Florida for Game 3 on Sunday.