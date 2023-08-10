The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed 2023 first-round pick Easton Cowan to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Cowan, selected No. 28 overall in June's draft, posted 20 goals and 53 points in 68 with the OHL's London Knights last season.

🖊 We’ve signed forward Easton Cowan to a three-year, entry-level contract — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) August 10, 2023

The five-foot-10, 170-pound winger from Mount Brydges, Ont. was the Toronto's first draft pick under new general manager Brad Treliving.

Toronto acquired the 28th overall pick, which belonged to the Boston Bruins, from the Washington Capitals at the trade deadline as part of their return for Rasmus Sandin.