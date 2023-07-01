Defenceman John Klingberg has signed a one-year, $4.15 million deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Klingberg tallied 10 goals and 23 assists in 67 regular-season games in 2022-23, split between the Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild. He was acquired by the Wild at the trade deadline in exchange for Andrej Sustr, a fourth-round pick in 2025 and the rights to Nikita Nesterenko. He added one goal and four points in four playoff games as the Wild were eliminated in the first round by the Dallas Stars.

The 30-year-old signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Ducks prior to the season.

In 619 career games with the Wild, Ducks, and Stars, the Gothenburg, Sweden, native has 81 goals and 326 assists.

He was originally selected 131st overall by the Stars in the 2010 NHL Draft.