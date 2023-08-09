The Toronto Maple Leafs announced the signing of goaltender Martin Jones to a one-year, $875,000 deal on Wednesday.

Jones, 33, spent last season with the Seattle Kraken where he was 27-13-3 with a goals against average of 2.36 and a .917 save percentage.

A native of North Vancouver, BC, Jones has appeared in 444 games over 10 seasons with the Kraken, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks and Los Angeles Kings.

For his career, Jones is 225-163-35 with a .905 SV% and 2.70 GAA.

An All-Star in 2017, Jones won a Stanley Cup with the Kings in 2014.

Internationally, Jones helped Canada win a gold medal at the 2015 IIHF World Hockey Championship in Prague.