1h ago
Leafs sign RFA Sandin to two-year, $2.8M deal
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed restricted free agent defenceman Rasmus Sandin to a two-year, $2.8 million contract on Thursday. The defenceman will carry a cap hit of $1.4 million under the new deal.
TSN.ca Staff
Masters: There has to be some concern about the state of Leafs' defensive depth chart
The Toronto Maple Leafs signed restricted free agent Rasmus Sandin to a two-year, $2.8 million contract on Thursday.
The defenceman will carry a cap hit of $1.4 million under the new deal. Sandin, who was the last remaining restricted free agent for Toronto, signed an identical deal to the one fellow RFA defenceman Timothy Liljegren signed earlier this summer.
TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports Sandin elected to end the contract stalemate between the two sides and accept the Maple Leafs' offer as injuries to the team's defence built up.
The 22-year-old Sandin had five goals and 16 points in 51 games last season. He did not play in the postseason. In 88 career NHL games, the Uppsala, Sweden native has six goals and 28 points.
Drafted 29th overall by Toronto at the 2018 NHL Draft, Sandin made his NHL debut on Oct. 2, 2019 against the Ottawa Senators.
Internationally with Sweden, he won bronze at the 2020 World Juniors and was named top defenceman at the tournament.
Maple Leafs Depth Tested
Sandin will be a welcome return for the Maple Leafs as their defensive depth has been tested ahead of the season.
Liljegren was ruled out for a minimum of six weeks following sports hernia surgery ahead of camp and Jake Muzzin has been limited by a back injury so far.
Toronto got more bad news Wednesday with head coach Sheldon Keefe stating that Jordie Benn and Carl Dahlstrom will both miss time after exiting the team's preseason win over the Montreal Canadiens with injuries.
Benn, who joined the team as a free agent in July on a one-year, $750,000 deal, is dealing with a groin injury while Dahlstrom, who spent the majority of last season with the AHL's Toronto Marlies, has a shoulder injury.