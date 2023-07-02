The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Tyler Bertuzzi to a one-year, $5.5 million contract. The contract features a no-movement clause and a maximum signing bonus, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Bertuzzi split the 2022-23 season between the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins and posted eight goals and 22 assists in 50 games between the two teams.

The Sudbury, Ont., native was acquired by the Bruins on March 2.

Bertuzzi had five goals and five assists for the Bruins in the playoffs as they fell to the Florida Panthers in seven games.

The 28-year-old is coming off a two-year, $9.5 million deal he signed with Detroit in 2021. The contract carried an average annual value of $4.75 million.

Bertuzzi has 92 goals and 126 assists in 326 career regular-season games.