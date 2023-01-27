Maple Leafs star Matthews (knee) out at least three weeks

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews will be out at least the three weeks with a knee injury.

The team said Matthews suffered a knee sprain on Wednesday against the New York Rangers. He logged 21:53 of ice time in the overtime win.

Matthews will miss next week's All-Star Game as a result of the injury. Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov was added to the Atlantic Division All-Star team in Matthews' place.

Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews will be out of the lineup for a minimum of three weeks due to a knee sprain suffered in Wednesday’s game vs. NYR. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) January 27, 2023

The 25-year-old has 25 goals and 53 points in 47 games this season after winning the Hart Trophy last season after posting 60 goals and 106 points in 73 games.

Selected first overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, Matthews has 284 goals and 510 points in 454 career games.

Maple Leafs adjust lines

With Matthews sidelined, the Maple Leafs moved John Tavares onto a line with Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting at Friday's gameday skate.

Calle Jarnkrok, Pontus Holmberg and William Nylander formed the team's second line, with Bobby McMann, David Kampf and Pierre Engvall on the third line.

Alex Kerfoot is projected to centre the team's fourth line against the Ottawa Senators Friday, between Zach Aston-Reese and Joey Anderson.

Matt Murray is projected to start against his former team. He has not played since being pulled against the Panthers on Jan. 17.

Lines at Leafs skate



Bunting - Tavares - Marner

Jarnkrok - Holmberg - Nylander 🇸🇪

McMann - Kampf - Engvall

Aston-Reese - Kerfoot - Anderson

Simmonds



Rielly - Holl

Giordano - Liljegren

Sandin - Timmins

Brodie - Benn



Murray & Samsonov @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 27, 2023

Toronto enters Friday's game sitting second in the Atlantic Division, 12 points back of the Boston Bruins with one more game played. The Tampa Bay Lightning are five points back of Toronto for second in the division with two games in hand.