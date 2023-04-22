The Tampa Bay Lightning hold a 3-2 advantage over the Toronto Maple Leafs after two periods in Game 3 of their first-round series on Saturday night.

The Maple Leafs got goals from Noel Acciari and Auston Matthews in the first period while Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel scored for the Lightning.

Tanner Jeannot had a beautiful opportunity to break the tie to open the second period on a breakaway but was denied by Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov.

Lightning defenceman Darren Raddysh gave the Lightning the lead when he was able to walk out from behind the net and fire the puck past Samsonov at 13:34.

The Lightning thought they scored an insurance goal on the power-play at 16:41 when Brayden Point jammed the puck through Samsonov's pads but it was ruled the whistle had gone prior to the play.

Matthew Knies had the best opportunity to tie the game for the Maple Leafs in the dying seconds of the second period when he broke through the Lightning defence but was denied by Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Tampa Bay are 0-3 on the power play while the Maple Leafs are 0-2 in the game.

The Lightning controlled the play for the majority of the second period and outshot the Maple Leafs 15-7 in the period and 28-15 in the game.