The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded forward Dryden Hunt to the Calgary Flames in exchange for Radim Zohorna.

Hunt, 27, was acquired earlier in the season by the Maple Leafs in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche that sent Denis Malgin to the defending Stanley Cup champions.

We’ve acquired forward Radim Zohorna from the Calgary Flames in exchange for forward Dryden Hunt — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) March 3, 2023

The Olten, Switzerland native played nine games for the Maple Leafs this season, scoring one goal.

Hunt previously cleared waivers in January, joining the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League, where he has four goals and nine points in 15 games.

The Czechia-born Zohorna has 29 points in 40 games for the Calgary Wrangles of the AHL and went without a point in eight games for the Flames this season.

Friday's trade marks the fist deal of the regular season for the Flames, who with 67 points, are fifth in the Pacific Division and in the midst of the purist of a Wild Card position.



Cap space for Murray, Knies

After making just the one move on deadline day, the Maple Leafs have maintained enough cap space to activated goaltender Matt Murray from long-term injured reserve in the coming days and sign Matthew Knies to an entry-level contract when his NCAA season ends.

With the #leafs not making any NHL additions today, they've left enough cap space to activate Matt Murray from LTIR in the coming days and sign Matthew Knies to an entry-level contract when his NCAA season ends. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 3, 2023

Knies, the team's second-round pick in 2021, has 20 goals and 37 points in 33 games with the University of Minnesota this season.

Murray, 28, hasn't played since Jan. 17 due to injury. The 6-foot-5 netminder was scheduled to return for the Maple Leafs' 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 27 but was pulled after the warmup due to another injury.

Murray has an 11-5-2 record this season with a .911 save percentage and 2.73 save percentage.