The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded forward Denis Malgin to the Colorado Avalanche is exchange for forward Dryden Hunt.

The trade came just ahead of the NHL's roster freeze, which kicks in at 11:59pm ET on Monday.

Malgin has two goals and four points in 23 games with the Maple Leafs this season. He spent the previous two seasons playing in Switzerland's A-League, posting 21 goals and 52 points in 48 games with Zurich last season.

The 25-year-old, who was a fourth-round pick of the Florida Panthers in 2015, has 30 goals and 64 points in 215 career games. He's a pending unrestricted free agent and carries a cap hit of $750,000 this season.

Hunt, 27, has appeared in 28 games this season with the Avalanche and New York Rangers, posting two goals. He has 14 goals and 42 points in 193 career regular season games over the course of his six-year NHL career with the Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, Rangers and Avalanche.

Hunt was originally signed by the Panthers in 2016 as an undrafted free agent. Hunt is also a pending UFA carrying a cap hit of $762,500 this season.



Jarnkrok at Practice for Maple Leafs

Monday's trade timed up the return of forward Calle Jarnkrok at practice for the Maple Leafs.

Jarnkrok, who has been sidelined with a groin injury, skated Monday with John Tavares and Mitch Marner, taking back the spot Malgin had been filling.

In 24 games so far this season, the 31-year-old has five goals and four assists for nine points.