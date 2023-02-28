The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Tuesday they have traded forward Pierre Engvall to the New York Islanders in exchange for a third-round selection in the 2024 NHL Draft and acquired defenceman Luke Schenn from the Vancouver Canucks for a third-round pick in 2023.

Engvall, 26, has 12 goals in 58 games played for the Maple Leafs this season.

The native Swede was drafted by the Maple Leafs in the seventh round (188th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Engvall remained in Sweden through the 2017-18 season, when he played in 31 games for HV71 in the Swedish Hockey League before coming to North America.

Upon his arrival, Engvall joined the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League, helping the Marlies defeat the Texas Stars in seven games to win the Calder Cup.

Engvall was in the midst of his fourth season with the Maple Leafs (2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-present).

The 33-year-old Schenn has played in 55 games for the Canucks this season, scoring three goals and 21 points.

A native of Saskatoon, Sask., Schenn was selected by the Maple Leafs with the fifth overall pick in the 2008 NHL Draft.

Schenn played four seasons with the Maple Leafs (2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-21, 2011-12) before bring traded to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for James van Riemsdyk.

Schenn spent time with the Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, Anaheim Ducks and Vancouver Canucks before winning back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning (2019-20, 2020-21).

Following the 2021-22 season, Schenn signed with the Canucks as a free agent, returning for a second stint.

Schenn last played on Feb. 18, when he tallied a trio of assists for the Canucks and logged 18:45 minutes of ice time in a 6-2 win over the Flyers.