The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded defenceman Rasmus Sandin to the Washington Capitals in exchange for Erik Gustafsson and the Boston Bruins' 2023 first-round pick.

Sandin, 22, appeared in 52 games for the Leafs this season, scoring four goals and adding 16 assists in 17:59 of ice time a night.

We’ve acquired defenceman Erik Gustafsson & Boston’s first round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft from the Washington Capitals in exchange for defenceman Rasmus Sandin — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 28, 2023

TSN's Mark Masters was at Leafs practice in Seattle when Sandin left abruptly.

Rasmus Sandin just departed practice … NOT with member of medical staff pic.twitter.com/6XG70iYQBH — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) February 28, 2023

A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Sandin was originally taken with the 29th overall pick of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

He's in the first year of a two-year, $2.8 million deal and will be a restricted free agent at its expiry.

Gustafsson, 30, is in his seventh NHL season. He's appeared in 61 games this season, scoring seven goals and adding 31 assists in 20:22.

The Nynashamn, Sweden native has previously suited up for the Chicago Blackhawks, Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens.

There is no salary being retained on Erik Gustafsson in this #caps/#leafs trade. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 28, 2023

He is playing on a one-year, $800,000 deal. TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston notes there is no salary being retained in the deal.

The Capitals had acquired the Bruins' pick earlier this week in the Dmitry Orlov trade.