You can add Victor Mete to the long list of injured Toronto Maple Leafs defencemen. 

Mete left Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars with a lower-body injury in the first period and won't return to action. 

The 24-year-old Canadian has two assists over 10 games this season after signing a one-year contract with the Maple Leafs this summer. 

Toronto has been dealing with a thin blue line for the past few weeks now. Top defenceman Morgan Rielly is on the long-term injured reserve with a sprained MCL suffered on Nov. 20, Jake Muzzin is potentially done for the season after suffering a neck injury in October while Jordie Benn has been out since Nov. 22 with an upper-body injury. 

T.J. Brodie, sidelined since Nov. 11 with an oblique strain, is close to returning to action, however. 