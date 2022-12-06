You can add Victor Mete to the long list of injured Toronto Maple Leafs defencemen.

Maple Leafs defenceman Victor Mete will not return to tonight’s game due to injury (lower body) — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) December 7, 2022

Mete left Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars with a lower-body injury in the first period and won't return to action.

The 24-year-old Canadian has two assists over 10 games this season after signing a one-year contract with the Maple Leafs this summer.

Toronto has been dealing with a thin blue line for the past few weeks now. Top defenceman Morgan Rielly is on the long-term injured reserve with a sprained MCL suffered on Nov. 20, Jake Muzzin is potentially done for the season after suffering a neck injury in October while Jordie Benn has been out since Nov. 22 with an upper-body injury.

T.J. Brodie, sidelined since Nov. 11 with an oblique strain, is close to returning to action, however.