The Toronto Maple Leafs placed forward Wayne Simmonds on waivers Tuesday.

TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports that if Simmonds clears, he will be waiver-exempt through the March 3 trade deadline. That means the Maple Leafs will be able to move him back and forth between the NHL and AHL while optimizing their salary cap for any potential deadline acquisitions.

Simmonds was in a grey sweater, usually reserved for a healthy scratch, Tuesday morning at Leafs practice and has not appeared in a game since Feb. 1. In 13 games so far this season, the Scarborough, Ont., native has one assist.

Jesse Puljujarvi, who has drawn speculation as a candidate for waivers with the return of Kailer Yamamoto imminent, was not waived by the Edmonton Oilers.

Winnipeg Jets winger Axel Jonsson-Fjallby and Vancouver Canucks goaltender Spencer Martin cleared after being waived on Monday.

Martin has an 11-15-1 record this season with a .871 save percentage and a 3.99 goals-against average. The 27-year-old had appeared in nine career NHL games prior to this season.

Jonsson-Fjallby has four goals and 11 points in 45 games this season, his first with Winnipeg.