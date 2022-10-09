The Toronto Maple Leafs placed Wayne Simmonds, Victor Mete, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers. Simmonds, 34, played 72 games last season with the Leafs, recording five goals and 11 assists. In 110 career games in Toronto, Simmonds has 12 goals and 13 assists.

Juuso Valimaki, who was placed on waivers Saturday by the Calgary Flames, was claimed by the Arizona Coyotes. The 24-year-old played nine games with the Flames last season, recording two assists. In 82 career NHL games, Valimaki has three goals and 13 assists. He was selected in the first round (16th overall) by the Flames in the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Montreal Canadiens have placed Madison Bowey and Corey Schueneman on waivers for the purpose of sending them to the AHL's Laval Rocket.

The Edmonton Oilers have placed forward Devin Shore on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, the team announced on Sunday.

The Winnipeg Jets have placed forward Jansen Harkins on waivers for assignment to the Manitoba Moose.

Other playes placed on Sunday's waivers include: