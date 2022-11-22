Toronto Maple Leafs winger Wayne Simmonds, Seattle Kraken goaltender Magnus Hellberg and Zach Sanford of the Nashville Predators were place on waivers Tuesday.

Simmonds cleared waivers earlier this season, but did not report to the AHL's Toronto Marlies, instead remaining with the Maple Leafs to train.

The 34-year-old, who is signed through this season at a cap hit of $900,000, has one assist in four games this season.

Hellberg was claimed by the Kraken off of waivers earlier this month from the Ottawa Senators.

First claimed off waivers by the Senators from the Seattle Kraken, Hellberg stopped 29 of 31 shots faced in his lone start this season with Ottawa - a win over the Dallas Stars on Oct. 24. He did not play in a game with the Kraken.

Sanford, 28, has one goal and two points in eight games this season with the Predators.