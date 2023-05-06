Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Aston-Reese was in a regular sweater ahead of Saturday's practice, indicating that he may make a return to the lineup for Sunday's Game 3 against the Florida Panthers, TSN's Mark Masters reports.

He played just 6:21 in Game 1 before he was scratched in favour of Sam Lafferty in Game 2. Forward Wayne Simmonds remains in a grey (scratched) sweater.

Aston-Reese, 28, has one goal in six playoff games this season after scoring 10 goals and adding four assists in 77 regular season contests.

He enters the lineup in place of the injured Matthew Knies, who has been ruled out of Games 3 and 4 with a concussion. Head coach Sheldon Keefe added the 20-year-old is 'unlikely' to return during this series. Knies was injured in when he got tied up with Panthers’ forward Sam Bennett behind the net and was taken down hard to the ice in the opening frame of Game 2.

The Maple Leafs trail the Panthers 2-0 in their second-round series after dropping the first two games at Scotiabank Arena. Game 3 takes place on Sunday in Sunrise, Florida.



The Leafs skated with the following lines at Saturday's practice:

Bunting - Matthews - Marner

Jarnkrok - Tavares - Nylander

Kerfoot - O’Reilly - Acciari

Aston-Reese - Kampf - Lafferty

Simmonds

Rielly - Schenn

McCabe - Brodie

Giordano - Liljegren

Gustafsson - Holl

Timmins

Samsonov

Woll

Murray

Leafs special teams work:

PP1

Rielly, Matthews, Marner, O’Reilly, Tavares

PP2

Gustafsson, Kerfoot, Jarnkrok, Nylander, Bunting