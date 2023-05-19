The Toronto Marlies announced Friday they will not renew the contracts of head coach Greg Moore and assistant coaches A.J. MacLean and John Snowden.

News: The Toronto Marlies announced today changes to the coaching staff. — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) May 19, 2023

“I would like to extend our club’s sincere thanks to our coaching staff for their commitment and contributions to the organization,” Maple Leafs assistant general manager, minor league operations Ryan Hardy in a statement. “Our club wishes Greg, A.J., John and their families all the best moving forward.”

The announcement was made shortly after the Toronto Maple Leafs announced that Kyle Dubas would not be retuning as general manager.

Moore finished his fourth season as Marlies’ head coach while MacLean has served in his position for eight seasons. Snowden has been with the Toronto Maple Leafs organization for five seasons, three seasons as head coach with the Newfoundland Growlers (ECHL) and two seasons with the Marlies.

The Marlies were eliminated from the AHL Playoffs after being swept by the Rochester Americans.