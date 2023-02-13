TORONTO — The Toronto Marlies scored three second-period goals in under seven minutes and then coasted to a 4-2 win over the Manitoba Moose in Monday's lone game on the American Hockey League schedule.

The Marlies (32-12-2-1), leading the AHL's North Division by 14 points, got goals from Mikhail Abramov, Nick Abruzzese, Alex Steeves and Mark Johnstone at the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Alex Limoges scored twice for the Moose (24-16-3-2), who sit fourth in the Central Division, one point behind the Rockford IceHogs.

The game was a resumption of play from a Jan. 13 contest that was suspended following the first period. All statistics are retroactive to Jan. 13.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period when the game was suspended and the Marlies led 4-2 going into the third on Monday.

The Moose outshot the Marlies 27-21.

"I really liked our team’s start to what was a second period, but ultimately it was that start that gave us our chance to find a win today. It could be hard chasing it but I was really happy with how the guys came out," said Marlies coach Greg Moore.

Asked about the two-period game, Moore said: "These guys know they only have 40 minutes to empty a tank, so you knew it was going to be a high-octane game and that’s why the start was so important."

The Marlies are 6-2-1-0 against Central Division opponents and finish their regular-season series 3-1-0-0 against the Manitoba Moose

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2023.