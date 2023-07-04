The AHL's Toronto Marlies have named John Gruden their eighth head coach in club history, it was announced Tuesday.

Gruden was an assistant coach with the Boston Bruins last season and an assistant with the New York Islanders from 2018 to 2022.

"We're very pleased to name John as the Head Coach of the Toronto Marlies," said Maple Leafs assistant general manager, minor league operations Ryan Hardy in a news release. "John has supported the development and performance of his players throughout his coaching career while delivering team success at every level. His resume from the U.S. National Team Development Program to the OHL and eventually the NHL has armed him with a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be invaluable to both players and staff."

He also coached the Hamilton Bulldogs to a 2018 OHL title and served as bench boss of the Flint Firebirds in 2015-16.

Gruden takes over from Greg Moore, who was let go by the club in May. Moore took over as Marlies head coach when Sheldon Keefe was promoted to the NHL.