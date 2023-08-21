Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment and the Toronto Raptors said in a statement released Monday that they are conducting an internal investigation into a complaint launched last Thursday by the Madison Square Garden Company.

Ian Begley of SNY reported on Monday that a spokesperson for MSG – which owns the New York Knicks – said the company was suing the Raptors and “several members of their organization, including a former Knicks employee, for taking proprietary information.”

The Raptors said in their statement they have not been advised of any lawsuit being filed or already having been filed.

"MLSE and the Toronto Raptors received a letter from MSG on Thursday of last week bringing this complaint to our attention. MLSE responded promptly, making clear our intention to conduct an internal investigation and to fully cooperate. MLSE has not been advised that a lawsuit was being filed or has been filed following its correspondence with MSG. The company strongly denies any involvement in the matters alleged. MLSE and the Toronto Raptors will reserve further comment until this matter has been resolved to the satisfaction of both parties,” read the full statement released later on Monday from MLSE and the Raptors.

