TORONTO - The Toronto Sceptres and Montreal Victoire will host the opening games of the PWHL semifinals next week, though opponents have yet to be determined.

Game 1 of Toronto’s series is scheduled for Wednesday at Coca-Cola Coliseum, while Montreal opens its series Thursday at Place Bell. The second game of Toronto’s series is Friday, with Montreal’s Game 2 following Sunday.

The semifinals are best-of-five series, with the winners advancing to play for the Walter Cup.

Four of the league’s six teams qualify for the post-season, with the Ottawa Charge, Boston Fleet and Minnesota Frost still battling for the final two spots — just three points separate the three teams.

The playoff teams will be determined following Saturday’s regular-season finales, with the Charge visiting the Sceptres, the Frost facing the Fleet, and last-place New York Sirens hosting the Victoire.

Montreal can clinch top spot with at least one point against New York or if Toronto fails to win in regulation against Ottawa. The team that finishes first in the standings will select its semifinal opponent and announce the decision Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2025.