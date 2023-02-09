The Toronto Raptors are acquiring San Antonio Spurs centre Jakob Poeltl in exchange for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The first-round pick is top-six protected in 2024 and the second round picks are unprotected in 2023 and 2025.

Poeltl, 27, is averaging 12.1 points and 9.1 rebounds in 45 games this season.

The 7-foot-1 centre was drafted ninth overall by the Raptors in the 2016 NBA Draft and averages 7.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 461 career games split between the Raptors and Spurs.

Poeltl was traded along with DeMar DeRozan and a draft pick to the Spurs for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in July of 2018.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg notes that Poeltl becomes the 10th two-time Raptor, joining P.J. Tucker, James Johnson, Rasho Nesterovic, Pops Mensah-Bonsu, Maceo Baston, Antonio Davis, Rafer Alston, Tracy Murray and Oliver Miller.

The native of Vienna, Austria has been on the Raptors radar for a few weeks and a number of Raptor players have rumoured to have been discussed in trade talks prior to the deadline on Thursday.