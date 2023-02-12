Raptors look for bounce back with Pistons in town on Sunday

Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin will be the acting head coach against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin will be the acting head coach vs. the Detroit Pistons today, sources tell ESPN. Coach Nick Nurse will miss the game for personal reasons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 12, 2023

Griffin, 48, will be taking head coach Nick Nurse's spot on the bench, who will not be available due to personal reasons.

This will be the second game Griffin will serve as head coach of the Raptors after taking the role in the final game of the 2021-22 season, a 105-94 loss to the New York Knicks.

Griffin has been an assistant coach in Toronto under Nurse for the last five seasons and helped them to a NBA Championship in 2019.

The Raptors sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a 26-31 record this season and are a half game out of the final spot for the NBA Play-In Tournament.