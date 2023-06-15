There could be a lot of movement before and during next Thursday's 2023 NBA Draft and the Toronto Raptors could be among the teams making waves.

Yahoo! Sports' Jake Fischer reports there is buzz around the team attempting to move up the board. Currently, the Raptors are set to pick at No. 13.

The Raptors have only selected that high twice in the past 11 drafts - in 2021, with the selection of Florida State's Scottie Barnes, and in 2016 when the team took Utah's Jakob Poeltl at No. 9. In 2010, the Raptors had the No. 13 pick and took North Carolina power forward Ed Davis.

Fischer notes that the Portland Trail Blazers, set to draft at No. 3, are among the teams who have signaled that their pick could be in play and have actively taken calls with established veterans expected the return in any potential deal.

The 2023 NBA Draft is set for Brooklyn's Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets.