O.G. Anunoby and the Toronto Raptors take on an old friend in Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat in a game with Play-In tournament ramifications on the line.

The Raptors sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference with a 37-38 record and are three games back of the Heat for the seventh spot. A win against the Heat on Tuesday will give the Raptors the 2-1 edge in the season series and the tie-break.

Toronto have won five of their last seven games, including a 114-104 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday evening.

Anunoby led the way for the Raptors offensively with 29 points and eight rebounds while Fred VanVleet added 28 points and seven assists.

The Raptors may be without shooting guards Gary Trent Jr. and Will Barton who have been limited due to injury.

Trent Jr. missed the team's last three games with an elbow injury and was a limited participant in practice on Monday. He is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

The 24-year-old is averaging 17.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 63 games so far this season, his third in Toronto after coming over in a deal from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Barton did not participate in practice on Monday after spraining his ankle against the Wizards the day prior and is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game. However, head coach Nick Nurse does not believe that his injury is too serious or will keep him out long-term.

The 32-year-old signed with the Raptors on Feb. 28 after being waived by the Wizards seven days earlier. He is averaging 6.5 points in 52 games split between the Wizards and Raptors.

Miami is coming off a 129-100 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday evening. The Heat are tied with the Nets with a 40-35 record but the loss gave the Nets the season series tie-break.

Tyler Herro led the Heat offensively with 23 points while Jimmy Butler added 18.

Lowry, a former Raptor, has struggled at times this season where he's averaged 11.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.1 assists and has been plagued with injuries.

The 37-year-old guard missed 15 games with a knee injury and has averaged 10 points, 4.2 assists, and 3.4 rebounds since his return.

Lowry is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors due to the same knee injury.

FanDuel Odds - Heat vs. Raptors

Moneyline:

Heat: +132

Raptors: - 156

Spread:

Heat: +3.5 (-110)

Raptors: -3.5 (-110)

Over/Under:

219.5