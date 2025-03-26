Raptors on TSN: Raptors at Nets

The Raptors picked up another win and cover after flipping from a small favourite to a small underdog ahead of Monday’s win in Washington. While it was their first win in five games, Toronto is still red-hot against the spread with a 9-3 ATS record dating back to March 2nd. The Raptors are +1.5 for tonight’s game in Brooklyn.

Raptors Last 12 Games Market Record Straight Up 7-5 Against the Spread 9-3

Toronto is +950 as the seventh choice to select Duke star Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Nets are the fifth choice in that market at +750. The Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, and Charlotte Hornets remain co-favourites to draft Flagg at FanDuel.

NBA Team To Draft Cooper Flagg

Wizards +500

Jazz +500

Hornets +500

Pelicans +600

Nets +750 <<

76ers +800

Raptors +950 <<

>> Tonight on TSN: Raptors at Nets -1.5

Lillard Sidelined Indefinitely For Bucks

The biggest story in the NBA from last night is the news that the Bucks will be without Damian Lillard indefinitely due to a blood clot in his right leg. Lillard is the second notable NBA player to be sidelined with a blood clot issue this season following Victor Wembanyama’s season-ending diagnosis. In terms of an immediate impact in betting markets, the Nuggets have gone from -2.5 to -5 for tonight’s game against the visiting Bucks.