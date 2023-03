Toronto Raptors rookie centre Christian Koloko suffered a broken nose after getting hit in the face during the fourth quarter of Toronto's 128-111 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports.

The second-round pick out of Arizona is averaging 3.3 points and 3.1 rebounds over 14.1 minutes in 48 games this season.