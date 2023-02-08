2h ago
Report: Raptors discussing deal for Spurs' Poeltl
The Toronto Raptors are reportedly discussing trade scenarios with the San Antonio Spurs that would land centre Jakob Poeltl in Toronto, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.
TSN.ca Staff
TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports that the Spurs' asking price is two first-round draft picks for Poeltl but believes Toronto won't move those assets unless they are heavily protected and the deal might need a third team.
Poeltl, 27, is averaging 12.1 points and 9.1 rebounds in 45 games this season.
The 7-foot-1 centre was drafted ninth overall by the Raptors in the 2016 NBA Draft and averages 7.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 461 career games split between the Raptors and Spurs.
Poeltl was traded along with DeMar DeRozan and a draft pick to the Spurs for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in July of 2018.
The native of Vienna, Austria has been on the Raptors radar for a few weeks and a number of Raptor players have rumoured to have been discussed in trade talks prior to the deadline on Thursday.