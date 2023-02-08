Mitchell, Rautins believe the Raptors will make some moves ahead of the trade deadline

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly discussing trade scenarios with the San Antonio Spurs that would land centre Jakob Poeltl in Toronto, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein.

The Raptors and Spurs continue to discuss trade scenarios that would land in-demand big man Jakob Poeltl back with Toronto, league sources say.



More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 9, 2023

TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports that the Spurs' asking price is two first-round draft picks for Poeltl but believes Toronto won't move those assets unless they are heavily protected and the deal might need a third team.

Reported asking price for Poeltl has been 2 1st-rounders. Could see it coming down to a 1st & a 2nd if they're afraid of losing him for nothing in FA. Can't imagine Raps would move a 1st unless heavily protected. Would likely require a 3rd team willing to part with a pick for GTJ https://t.co/FIJK2b0Jhs — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 9, 2023

Poeltl, 27, is averaging 12.1 points and 9.1 rebounds in 45 games this season.

The 7-foot-1 centre was drafted ninth overall by the Raptors in the 2016 NBA Draft and averages 7.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 461 career games split between the Raptors and Spurs.

Poeltl was traded along with DeMar DeRozan and a draft pick to the Spurs for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green in July of 2018.

The native of Vienna, Austria has been on the Raptors radar for a few weeks and a number of Raptor players have rumoured to have been discussed in trade talks prior to the deadline on Thursday.