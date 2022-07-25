Who would you rather have in Toronto, Soto or Durant?

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly one of a handful of teams who are interested in Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Raptors as well as the New York Knicks, Washington Wizards, Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets, Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks have all shown interest in the three-time All-Star.

The 25-year-old guard averaged 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 44.8 per cent from the floor in 67 games last season, his fifth campaign in Utah. The Jazz have made the playoffs each season with Mitchell in the fold, finishing with a 49-33 record in 2021-22 before losing to the Dallas Mavericks in the opening round.

With a large stock pile of draft picks and young players, the Knicks seemed to be the frontrunners to land Mitchell, but Charania reports those talks have slowed down and they are "far from an agreement." Charania notes Mitchell has not asked for a trade and the Jazz are not operating with a sense of urgency to deal him.

Earlier this month, the Jazz sent longtime centre Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler, Minnesota’s 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 first round picks as well as a 2026 first round pick swap.

Mitchell, who was drafted by the Denver Nuggets 13th overall out of Louisville in 2017 before being traded to Utah, has averaged 23.9 points, 4.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds over 345 career games.

Mitchell, a native of Elmsford, New York, is entering the second year of a five-year, $163 million contract.