Report: Raps' Porter Jr. picks up player option
Otto Porter Jr. Tyrese Haliburton - The Canadian Press
Published
Otto Porter Jr. will not be heading to free agency.
The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the 29-year-old forward has picked up his $6.3 million player option for 2023-2024.
Signed as a free agent last offseason, Porter Jr. was limited to just eight games this past season and underwent season-ending surgery in January.
A native of St. Louis, Porter was the third overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft out of Georgetown.
He's appeared in 512 career games over 10 seasons with the Raptors, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards, winning a championship in 2022 with the Warriors.
For his career, Porter has averaged 10.5 points on .478 shooting (.397 from three), 5.0 boards and 1.5 assists over 25.8 minutes a night.