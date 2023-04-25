Otto Porter Jr. will not be heading to free agency.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports the 29-year-old forward has picked up his $6.3 million player option for 2023-2024.

Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. has picked up his $6.3 million player option for the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Porter played in just eight games this season due to a left foot injury that needed season-ending surgery in January. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 25, 2023

Signed as a free agent last offseason, Porter Jr. was limited to just eight games this past season and underwent season-ending surgery in January.

A native of St. Louis, Porter was the third overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft out of Georgetown.

He's appeared in 512 career games over 10 seasons with the Raptors, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards, winning a championship in 2022 with the Warriors.

For his career, Porter has averaged 10.5 points on .478 shooting (.397 from three), 5.0 boards and 1.5 assists over 25.8 minutes a night.