Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes will return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Barnes will play. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 26, 2023

Precious Achiuwa will also play in tonight's game after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury.

Guard Gary Trent Jr. will miss his third straight game with an elbow injury.

Barnes has not played since injuring his wrist last Sunday in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Raptors (36-38) sit ninth in the Eastern Conference, one game behind the Atlanta Hawks.