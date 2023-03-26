Raptors' Barnes, Achiuwa return; Trent Jr. remains out vs. Wizards
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes will return to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards, according to TSN's Josh Lewenberg.
Precious Achiuwa will also play in tonight's game after missing the past two games with a hamstring injury.
Guard Gary Trent Jr. will miss his third straight game with an elbow injury.
Barnes has not played since injuring his wrist last Sunday in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Raptors (36-38) sit ninth in the Eastern Conference, one game behind the Atlanta Hawks.