Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet is questionable for tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks with lower-back stiffness.

Through six games to start the 2022-23 campaign, the 28-year-old is averaging 13.3 points, 7.7 assists and 4.0 rebounds. He is averaging 38 minutes per game.

The Rockford, Ill., product is coming off a career season where he averaged 20.3 points and 4.4 rebounds en route to his first NBA All-Star selection.

The Raptors are currently sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 3-3 record.