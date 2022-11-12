Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet is questionable for tonight's game against the Indiana Pacers due to a non-COVID illness.

Pascal Siakam (adductor strain), Precious Achiuwa (ankle) and Khem Birch (knee) all remain out. 

In 10 games played this season, VanVleet is averaging 18.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists with 36.5 minutes of playing time. 

The Raptors are fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 7-6 record. 