Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet has been ruled for Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons as he is still away for personal reasons, per TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

VanVleet also missed Thursday's 115-110 win over the New Orleans Pelicans due to personal reasons.

The 28-year-old is averaging 19.7 points to go along with 6.6 assists per game in 50 appearances so far this season.