Raptors' Trent Jr. out Monday vs. Pistons with sore hip

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will miss Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons with a sore right hip.

Add Gary Trent Jr. to the growing list of Raptors’ injuries. He’s out tonight with a sore right hip. Toronto will be without 3 starters (Trent, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet) as well as a key reserve (Precious Achiuwa) in Detroit. Pistons are without Cade Cunningham. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 14, 2022

Trent Jr. joins a long list of Raptors injuries, as the team will also be without Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa on the road.

The 23-year-old has appeared in 14 games this season for the Raptors and has averaged 16.6 points, 1.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 32.0 minutes per game.

The Raptors come into action on Monday following a 118-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers, they have dropped two games in a row.

They currently sit eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 7-7 record.

Cade Cunningham will miss Monday’s contest for the Pistons.