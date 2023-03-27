Gary Trent Jr. is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat while Will Barton is doubtful, it was announced Monday.

TSN's Josh Lewenberg reports that Trent was a limited participant in practice on Monday as he continues to recover from a right elbow injury. He last played on March 19 against the Milwaukee Bucks, missing Toronto's last three games.

Trent was a limited participant in practice today. Barton didn’t practice after spraining his ankle in yesterday’s game but Nurse doesn’t think it’s too serious or that it’ll keep him out long. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 27, 2023

Barton sat out Monday's session after spraining his ankle in Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards. However, Lewenberg tweets that head coach Nick Nurse does not think Barton's injury is too serious or will keep him out long.

Trent, 24, is averaging 17.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 63 games so far this season, his third in Toronto after coming over in a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Barton, who joined the Raptors late last month, is averaging 6.5 points in 52 games split between the Washington Wizards and Raptors.

Toronto is currently 37-38 and in a tie with the Atlanta Hawks for eighth place in the Eastern Conference, a half game ahead of the 10th-place Chicago Bulls for the final play-in spot.