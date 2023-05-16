The Toronto Raptors have little more than a lottery ticket in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes Tuesday night, but it's better than no ticket at all.

The Raptors have just a one per cent chance of winning of the NBA Draft Lottery, and with it the right to draft the French phenom Wembanyama.

Watch the NBA Draft Lottery LIVE tonight on TSN, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Only the New Orleans Pelicans have a smaller shot in the lottery than Toronto, entering with a 0.5 per cent chance.

Three teams have won the draft lottery since 1985 with a percentage below two per cent – the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014 (1.7 per cent), Chicago Bulls in 2008 (1.7 per cent) and the Orlando Magic in 1993 (1.5 per cent). Toronto would, however, be the first to win the lottery with odds below 1.5 per cent.

The Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets and Spurs all have a 14 per cent chance of winning after finishing as the league's three worst teams this season.

Wembanyama is considered the most prized prospect in years, with the 7-foot-2 star averaging 21.6 points per game in France this season.

The Raptors have won the draft lottery once in franchise history, moving up four spots after having an 8.8 per cent shot in 2006 and selecting Andrea Bargnani. This is just the second time since 2013 the Raptors are in the lottery, having moved up three spots to No. 4 and selecting Scottie Barnes in 2021.

The odds for each team to win the lottery Tuesday are:

Houston - 14%

Detroit - 14%

San Antonio - 14%

Charlotte - 12.5%

Portland - 10.5%

Orlando - 9%

Indiana - 6.8%

Washington - 6.7%

Utah - 4.5%

Dallas - 3%

Chicago - 1.8%

Oklahoma City - 1.7%

Toronto - 1%

New Orleans - 0.5%