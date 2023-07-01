James Wade has stepped down as head coach and general manager of the WNBA's Chicago Sky and will join the Toronto Raptors as an assistant coach.

Wade's resignation with the Sky is effective immediately and Emre Vatansever will take over both roles on an interim basis. All other Sky team staff members will remain in their current roles.

“We are thrilled that James can fulfill a lifelong dream to join the NBA, and we send him our warmest congratulations and best wishes,” Sky principal owner Michael Alter said. “We thank James for establishing a winning, team-oriented culture in Chicago and leading the Sky to our first ever WNBA Championship in 2021.”

Wade joins new Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic who was officially hired on June 13.