As trade rumours surround the Toronto Raptors ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, Ian Begley of SNYtv reports that the Raptors are 'insistent' on acquiring centre Nic Claxton in any significant trade scenarios involving the Brooklyn Nets.

"They've obviously talked to Toronto about trying to get another deal done ahead of the deadline," Begley said. "I'm told that members of the Raptors have been insistent on getting Nic Claxton back in any significant trade with the Nets.

"That seems to be a pretty big hurdle because Claxton has been such an important piece for this Nets team."

Talked Knicks, OG Anunoby, how Nic Claxton would factor in on some Nets-Raptors deals and how the uncertainty around Kevin Durant is impacting the NBA trade deadline @EliseMenaker: pic.twitter.com/ieoZ6EwNEe — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) February 8, 2023

Following the the trade of Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, the Nets are waiting on clarity on the status of superstar Kevin Durant. Begley adds that if Durant chooses to stay with the Nets, the team could target Raptors forwards Pascal Siakam or O.G. Anunoby in a trade.

Claxton, 23, is having a career-year in his fourth NBA season, averaging 13.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, and an NBA-leading 2.6 blocks per game. He was selected in the second round (31st overall) by the Nets in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Siakam, 28, is averaging a career-high 24.7 points and 6.2 assists in 45 games this season. The two-time All-NBA Selection is also averaging 7.9 rebounds.

Anunoby, 25, is averaging 16.9 points, 5.5, and 2.1 steals per game this season. He is currently dealing with a sprained wrist he sustained on Jan. 27.