The Toronto Raptors' search for their next head coach is well underway as the team has interviewed retired NBA veteran and current ESPN analyst JJ Redick, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Fifteen-year NBA veteran and ESPN analyst JJ Redick has interviewed for the Toronto Raptors’ coaching job, sources tell ESPN. Redick was part of a first-round of candidates to meet with franchise leadership. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 10, 2023

Wojnarowski notes that Redick was part of the "first-round of candidates to meet with franchise leadership."

Redick, 38, retired in 2021 after a 15-year career in the NBA with the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks.

The sharpshooting guard averaged 12.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 940 career games, highlighted by a scorching .415 shooting percentage from three. Reddick made 1,950 three-pointers in his career, good enough for 18th all-time.

Wojnarowski reported last month that the Raptors were given permission to interview Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon of the WNBA.

Toronto is looking for a new head coach after firing Nick Nurse last month following a 41-41 season. The Raps were eliminated by the Chicago Bulls on home court in the play-in tournament.

Nurse was the head coach of the Raptors for five seasons, winning the franchise's first NBA title during his first year in 2018-19.