The Toronto Raptors have reportedly agreed to terms on a two-way contract with guard Javon Freeman-Liberty, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 23-year-old native of Deerfield, Illinois, spent the Vegas Summer League playing with the Chicago Bulls and averaged 21 points.

Freeman-Liberty averaged 21.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists over 24 games with DePaul University in 2021-22, his final season of college basketball.

Freeman-Liberty went undrafted, but played with Chicago's G League team last season.