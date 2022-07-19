The Toronto Raptors have reportedly signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way NBA contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. 

Dowtin Jr. was with the Raptors in Las Vegas for NBA Summer League. 

The 25-year-old averaged 2.1 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists over nine games split between the Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic in 2021-22, his rookie season in the NBA. 

Dowtin Jr., a native of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, went undrafted after a college career with Rhode Island. 