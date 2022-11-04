Toronto Raptors centre Kehm Birch and guard Fred VanVleet have been downgraded to out for Friday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, according to TSN's Kayla Grey. Birch is dealing with right knee soreness, while VanVleet continues to battle lower back stiffness.

VanVleet, 28, did not play in Wednesday's win over the San Antonio Spurs or Monday's game against the Atlanta Hawks with the injury. In six games this season, the 2021-22 All-Star is averaging 13.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 38 minutes per game.

Birch, 30, played 11 minutes in the win over the Spurs, scoring two points and adding one assist. In four games this season, the Montreal native is averaging 2.3 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.

The Raptors enter Friday's contest with a 5-3 record and sit third in the Eastern Conference.