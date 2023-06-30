Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri was among the 22 officers named to the Order of Canada on Friday.

Ujiri draws the honour "for his contributions on and off the basketball court, as a humanitarian and an NBA president," said a news release from the Governor General of Canada.

Announcement! 📣 #GGSimon has announced the appointment of 3 Companions, 22 Officers and 60 Members to the #OrderOfCanada. One appointment is a promotion within the Order.



➡ https://t.co/LOf1kFuI6r#GGHonours pic.twitter.com/STSqlBdQBm — Governor General of Canada (@GGCanada) June 30, 2023

The appointment is considered one of the country's highest recognitions.

Ujiri took over as Raptors executive vice president and general manager in May of 2013. His arrival corresponded with the most successful era in franchise history as the team reached the playoffs every year from 2014 to 2020, highlighted by a championship in 2019.

The 52-year-old has also served as director of the NBA's Basketball Without Borders Africa program, an organization that promotes basketball throughout the continent.