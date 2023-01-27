Toronto Raptors starting small forward OG Anunoby left for the locker room early in the second quarter of Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors after taking a hard fall.

The Raptors announced that X-rays on Anunoby's left wrist came back negative, but he will not return to the game. He will have further imaging and examination on Saturday.

Raptors say the OG Anunoby has a left-wrist sprain and will NOT return tonight. Had x-rays done that came back negative but will go through further imaging and testing tomorrow — Kayla Grey (@Kayla_Grey) January 28, 2023

Anunoby suffered the apparent injury when he drove to the net and was fouled by JaMychal Green of the Warriors. Anunoby crashed awkwardly on his left arm and shoulder and appeared to favour his wrist, but was able to shoot free throws before leaving.

Anunoby to the locker room after shooting his free throws. He came down hard on his left arm. Initially it looked like it could've been his shoulder or elbow but he was favouring his wrist. At least he was able to shoot the FTs, which might be a good sign (hopefully). — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 28, 2023

Anunoby, 25, is in his sixth season with the Raptors after being selected 23rd overall in 2017. The native of London, England is putting up career numbers in 2022-23, averaging 17.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 44 games.

Going into Friday's action, the Raptors sit 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 22-27 record and are potential sellers for next month's trade deadline.