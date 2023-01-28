Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby has been ruled out for tonight's game against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a left wrist sprain, per TSN's Josh Lewenberg.

Anunoby left for the locker room early in the second quarter of Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors after taking a hard fall. He appeared to suffer the injury when he drove to the net and was fouled by the Warriors' JaMychal Green. Anunoby crashed awkwardly on his left arm and shoulder and appeared to favour his wrist, but was able to shoot free throws before leaving.

He did not return to the game but X-rays came back negative.

The 25-year-old is in his sixth season with the Raptors after being selected 23rd overall in 2017. He is putting up career numbers this season, averaging 17.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists over 44 games.