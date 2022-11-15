Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. suffered a dislocated toe during Monday's win over the Detroit Pistons and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat.

Otto Porter Jr. dislocated his toe during last night's win in Detroit. The Raptors have already ruled him out for tomorrow's game vs Miami.



Siakam and Achiuwa remain out, as well. VanVleet and Trent are listed as questionable. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) November 15, 2022

The 29-year-old is averaging 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists over just eight games this season after signing a two-year, $12.4 million contract with the Raptors in the off-season.

In other injury news, Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa will remain sidelined while Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. are listed as questionable against the Heat.

The Raptors are 8-7 on the season.