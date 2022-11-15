Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. suffered a dislocated toe during Monday's win over the Detroit Pistons and has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. 

The 29-year-old is averaging 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists over just eight games this season after signing a two-year, $12.4 million contract with the Raptors in the off-season. 

In other injury news, Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa will remain sidelined while Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. are listed as questionable against the Heat. 

The Raptors are 8-7 on the season. 